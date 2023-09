PG&E power outage in Groveland View Photo

Groveland, CA — PG&E is reporting that 1,003 customers in the Groveland area of Tuolumne County have been without power since after eight this morning.

Those impacted are mostly in the Pine Mountain Lake area and along Ferretti Road. The utility reports that a crew is assessing a cause. The restoration time is estimated at 6:30 p.m.