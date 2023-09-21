Cloudy
Quarry Fire In Stanislaus National Forest Up To 29 Acres

By B.J. Hansen
Tuolumne County, CA — There are now 46 firefighters on the scene of the 29-acre Quarry Fire burning in the Miwok Ranger District of the Stanislaus National Forest.

It was caused by lightning on Saturday, September 9 in an isolated area off Forest Road 3N01, east of Bourland Creek. It became the largest of numerous lightning-caused fires that ignited in the forest that evening.

The Forest Service reports, ”Fire personnel with the Stanislaus National Forest are currently managing the Quarry Fire to achieve multiple resource objectives. These objectives include benefits such as reducing concentrations of dead ground fuels, re-establishing multigenerational timber stands, improving wildlife habitat, promoting vegetation diversity, and re-introducing fire into fire-adapted ecosystems.”

No structures are threatened by the fire. It is being managed by a Type 3 Incident Management Team.

 

