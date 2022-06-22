Search For Missing Woman In Mariposa County

Missing person Wendy Lee Pullins of Ahwahnee View Photos

Mariposa, CA – The public’s help is being sought to find a missing woman who was last known to be in Mariposa County.

The missing woman, 57-year-old Wendy Lee Pullins, is from Ahwahnee in Madera County. She was last known to be in Mariposa County on Wednesday, June 15th, when she told family members she was on Stumpfield Mountain Road, off Highway 49, between the communities of Valero and Camp Kern Yosemite.

Madera County Sheriff’s officials describe Pullins as a white female adult with brown hair, brown eyes, and a height of 5’ 4″ tall. She is possibly driving a red Jeep Cherokee with California license plate 2XIF957. A picture of her and the Jeep can be viewed in the image box.

Anyone with information relating to this case is asked to please contact the Madera County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 675-7770 or the Mariposa Sheriff’s office at 209-966-3615. Detectives add that if anyone sees or believes they have seen Pullins, they should call 911 immediately.