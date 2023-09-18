“Celebrate Life” Art Auction Raises Over $63,000 for Hospice

Calaveras, CA– Recently, the 24th Annual “Celebrate Life” Art Auction took place at the Heirloom Inn in Ione. The event’s primary goal was to raise funds for Hospice of Amador and Calaveras, organizations dedicated to offering free end-of-life care services in Amador and Calaveras Counties. The event attracted a strong showing of community support and successfully raised over $63,000. Attendees included donors, sponsors, volunteers, local artists, and community members.

The centerpiece of the evening was a collection of donated art pieces, which were auctioned off to the enthusiastic crowd. Every dollar raised directly benefited individuals in need of end-of-life care in the community. Local businesses also played a significant role by donating an array of raffle baskets, adding excitement to the event. Lucky winners departed with a variety of local treasures.

Melissa Justice, Events Coordinator for Hospice, expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support from the community, emphasizing that every dollar raised goes directly towards providing essential end-of-life care. Jess Harman, Interim Executive Director for Hospice, praised the community’s compassion and generosity, underscoring the event’s success in making a profound difference in the lives of individuals and families facing end-of-life care challenges.

Major sponsors, including the Amador Arts Council, Aces Waste, American Legion Ambulance, Daneri’s Funeral, Diebold Funeral, Foothill Village, Gwendolyn Christenson, Ione Rotary, Jackson Lions Club, KVGC Radio, Mark Twain Hospital, Matich Vukovich, Sutter Amador Hospital, Toma and Associates, Walmart, and others, played a vital role in the event’s success. For more information on supporting Hospice of Amador and Calaveras, please visit www.hospiceamador.org.