Sonora Completes a Perfect Road Trip And Calaveras Gets First Win

Sonora defeats Livingston View Photo

The Sonora Wildcats finished off a perfect three-game road trip on Friday night with a 42-13 win over the host Livingston Wolves.

The game started off all Wildcats. After scoring on their opening drive, the Sonora defense forced a fumble on the next play from scrimmage and recovered the ball in Livingston territory. A few plays later, quarterback Adam Curnow ran an option keeper in for the touchdown. After the ensuing kickoff, the Wildcat defense notched their second takeaway when defensive back Jonathan Curran picked off a deep pass attempt from the Wolves near midfield. Bryce Nicholson finished off the Sonora drive with his second touchdown of the night, giving the Wildcats an early 21-0 lead. However, Livingston would not go away and put together a solid drive for a touchdown to make the score 21-6 after one quarter.

The game morphed into a largely defensive struggle for most of the second quarter, as neither side could find a consistent rhythm on offense. Sonora eventually found themselves with the ball at midfield with 1:30 left to go in the half before coming to life again. A deep pass to Nicolson, followed by a long run from Austin Craig, moved the Wildcats to the goal line, where Nicolson took a toss in for the score.

The second half opened with a big play, killing any hope the Wolves had for a comeback, as Bryce Nicolson took the opening kickoff 95 yards for the touchdown to put the game out of reach. The Wildcats and Wolves would each add another touchdown over the course of the half.

Bryce Nicolson won Chicken Ranch Casino Player of the Game honors for his 4TD performance. Sonora improved to 4-1 on the year. The Wildcats have a bye week next week before opening Mother Lode League play at home against Argonaut on September 29th.

In early action, the Sonora JV squad beat the Livingston JV 22-8, putting them at 4-0-1 for the season.

In other gridiron action, Calaveras High got its first win against Big Valley Christian, 41 to 13. Next Friday night, they travel to Galt to take on the Warriors. Summerville High had this week off after defeating Big Valley Christian 42-0 last Friday. The Bears will travel to Modesto Christian next week.