Calaveras County Road Striping To Delay Travelers

Calaveras County, CA – Travelers will be impacted by countywide striping in Calaveras that could last through October.

The annual stripping program is being conducted by Chrisp Company, headquartered in Fremont. Calaveras County Public Works reports that crews are slated to begin the project on Thursday, September 21, 2023. The work will start in the Copperopolis area along O’Byrnes Ferry Road.

Once completed, crews will work their way through Vallecito and Murphys, then to Mountain Ranch, Wilseyville, and San Andreas, with the project wrapping up in Valley Springs. Public works officials note that the striping work will be done using moving lane closures during the daylight hours of 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Motorists and pedestrians are urged to use caution in the areas and can expect short delays throughout the county during striping activities on select county-maintained roads. The exact roads included in the project were not listed. For further road details, questions, or concerns, please contact Calaveras County Public Works at (209) 754-6401.