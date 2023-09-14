Clear
Structure Fire In Amador County

By Tracey Petersen
Amador Fire Protection District

Amador Fire Protection District

Jackson, CA – Amador Fire crews worked early this morning to contain a commercial structure fire at a lumber mill that suffered a devastating fire just over a year ago.

Amador Fire Protection District crews were dispatched to a commercial structure fire around 1:39 a.m. at the Ampine Fibreform Wood Products facility in the Jackson area of Amador County. Fire officials reported that when the first units arrived at the lumber mill on 11610 Ampine-Fibreform Road, they found a fully involved piece of heavy equipment parked next to an outbuilding with a small exterior fire.

Within minutes, both fires were knocked down. Fire officials noted that most of the damage was limited to the piece of heavy equipment. No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation. Assisting resources included Jackson Fire, Sutter Creek Fire, and the AEU unit of CAL Fire.

Of note, in July 2022, a fire destroyed the main building of the timber products company, which employs around 150 employees.

  • Ampine Lumber Mill fire in July 2022
