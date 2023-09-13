Over 38 Lightning Fires Burning In Forest

Stanislaus National Forest Logo View Photo

Sonora, CA – It was a busy weekend for Stanislaus National Forest fire crews, as they responded to more than 38 lightning-caused wildfires due to the stormy weather.

All are actively burning at this time, with only the Claim Fire’s size over an acre. They added that the fires are “being patrolled and staffed with adequate resources with no threats to structures or people at this time.”

Here is the breakdown of the still-burning fires as provided by forest officials:

15 in the Summit District

9 in the Groveland District

12 in the Mi-Wok District

1 in the Calaveras District

Forest officials detailed that smokejumpers were used on the Duckwall Fire, and to give responders more time to make entry, tanker drops were made on the Bar Fire in the area of Italian Bar.

Other resources that assisted forest fire crews were Cal-Fire’s Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit and the Madera-Mariposa-Merced Unit with two engines and two hand crews.