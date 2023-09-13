Fentanyl Dealer Busted In Valley Springs

Drugs confiscated in Valley Springs bust View Photo

Valley Springs, CA — The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office, with help from the Probation Department, arrested an alleged fentanyl dealer in Valley Springs.

A search of a home was conducted in the 5000 block of Rippon Road after 36-year-old Joseph Bleak was found to be violating the terms of his probation. Officials also searched his nearby vehicle and found a significant amount of drugs in an ice chest that were packaged for individual sale. They included 66 grams of fentanyl (600 individual doses), and 17 grams of methamphetamine (170 individual doses).

Bleak was booked into Calaveras County Jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance for sale and probation violation. The case remains under investigation.