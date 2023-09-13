Traffic Alert: Section Of HWY 4 Temporarily Closed 

Caltrans District 10 Logo View Photo

Alpine County, CA — A section of Highway 4 in Alpine County is closed today through Thursday, forcing motorists to find an alternative route for Ebbetts Pass.

Caltrans reports crews will be doing excavation work on the highway this week. The full highway closure is one mile east of Upper Creek Bridge and runs through Thursday, September 14, at 5 p.m.

Then on Friday, September 15th, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at that same location, there will be one-way traffic, producing traffic delays.