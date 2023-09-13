Sonora Man Arrested For Grand Theft, Accomplice Remains Free

Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office Vehicle View Photo

Soulsbyville, CA – One of two men wanted in connection with a local business theft has been captured.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office received a call from an unidentified automotive store at the beginning of August reporting a theft of over $3,000 worth of parts. The caller was able to provide surveillance footage of the theft. It showed two men loading a truck with stolen items.

A deputy recently patrolling the Soulsbyville Road area near Willow Springs Drive stopped a truck with an expired registration. The deputy recognized the truck as the one in the video that was used in last month’s theft. Further investigation also revealed that the driver, 37-year-old Kelly Roberts, was one of the suspects in the surveillance footage.

Roberts was arrested for grand theft. The other suspect remains on the run. Sheriff’s officials advise that this case is still under investigation and nothing further will be released at this time.