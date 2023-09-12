Clear
Calaveras County Holding Health And Resource Fair

By Tracey Petersen
West Point Community Health and Resource Fair

West Point, CA – Kids need a bike helmet or a car booster seat, then head to the West Point Community Health & Resource Fair tomorrow, where those items are free.

The Calaveras County Public Health and the Blue Mountain Coalition for Youth and Families are hosting the fair on Thursday, September 14th. It is being held at the center on 364 Main Street in West Point from 1–7 p.m.

The event will also be offering free health resources and education related to the following, as provided by health officials:

  • Oral health toothbrush kits
  • Life jackets
  • Bike Helmets
  • Car booster seats
  • Opioid safety
  • Tobacco cessation

Of note, the event will not interfere with the West Point Farmer’s Market which will also occur at the center from 4–7 p.m.

