Some Power Outages Still Scattered In Tuolumne County

By B.J. Hansen
Power Outage Map

Power Outage Map

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — Most of the power outages are now restored in Tuolumne County, but there are still dozens of customers without electricity scattered around Sonora, Jamestown, Twain Harte, and Tuolumne.

They have been without electricity since Saturday evening.

Pacific Gas and Electric reports that there were 900 instances of lightning recorded in its local service area around Tuolumne County on Saturday, and 30 transformers were damaged and required repairs.

Crews will be out again working toward full restoration today. The company has not given an estimated restoration time for most of the remaining customers.

New this morning, there are also 2,331 customers without electricity in Oakdale. The outage started at 5:47 and full restoration there is anticipated by 12:30 pm.

