Tuolumne County Government Building Will Close Ahead Of New Permit System

Tuolumne, CA– In a bid to streamline and enhance the efficiency of permit processes, the Community Development and Public Works Departments are set to temporarily close their offices and suspend permit applications. This temporary closure paves the way for the introduction of a new permitting system, OpenGov, scheduled to be available for public use starting October 2.

OpenGov brings a modern approach to permit applications by facilitating online submissions for most permit types and the digital submission of necessary plans and documentation. This transition is expected to expedite the permit routing process and promote better project coordination.

Starting from Monday, September 25, through Friday, September 29, the Community Development and Public Works Departments, located at 48 Yaney Avenue, will be closed to the public. During this period, all permit applications for both departments will be temporarily suspended. Operations are anticipated to resume on Monday, October 2, with the full implementation of the OpenGov permitting system. The current online eTracKIt system will cease operations as of Tuesday, September 19, at 5:00 PM. It will be replaced by the new OpenGov permitting system on October 2.

In preparation for the launch of the new permitting system, the Community Development and Public Works Departments will conduct two training sessions. These sessions are open to the general public and industry professionals:

Training #1: September 15, 2023, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM Location: Groveland Community Resiliency Center, 18986 Ferretti Rd., Groveland Zoom Link: Zoom Training #1

September 15, 2023, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM Training #2: September 18, 2023, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM Location: Board of Supervisors Chambers, 2 South Green St., Sonora Zoom Link: Zoom Training #2

For inquiries or further information, please contact the respective department:

Community Development Department: (209) 533-5637

Public Works Department: (209) 533-5601