Calaveras Supervisors To Discuss Cutting Ties With ATCAA, Budget, and Cannabis

San Andreas, CA — The Calaveras County Board of Supervisors has a busy agenda on Tuesday.

One item is to send a letter to the Amador Tuolumne Community Action Agency (ATCAA) Board of Directors asking them to relinquish all programs and funding the agency receives for Calaveras residents and transfer everything over to the Calaveras Mariposa Community Action Agency (CMCAA).

ATCAA currently oversees Calaveras County’s Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, and concerns about the county’s relationship with ATCAA were voiced at the last board meeting. Many of the county’s other existing social service programs are already overseen by CMCAA.

The proposed board letter states, “The Calaveras Board of Supervisors has come to the realization that having programs benefitting low-income residents in Calaveras County split between ATCAA and CMCAA is confusing and creates undue hardship for our constituents trying to access services to improve their lives.”

Also, on Tuesday there will be an update provided by the Building Department regarding the county’s cannabis program.

In addition, there will be a fiscal year 2023-24 budget hearing ahead of a final budget vote scheduled on September 26.

The supervisors will also take time to declare September as both Suicide Prevention Month and Emergency Preparedness Month.

The open portion of the meeting starts at 9 am.