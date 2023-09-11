Lightning Caused Fires Being Monitored In Yosemite

Lightning Cause Fires in Yosemite View Photo

Yosemite, CA — There are two fires in isolated areas of Yosemite that were spotted after the lightning storms on Saturday evening.

The Jan Fire is one acre and located in the Hoover Lakes area, north of Buena Vista Crest.

The Marmot Fire is also an acre and located in the Moraine Meadow area, south of Merced Pass.

The fires are both southwest of Yosemite Valley. They will be monitored by air today. The park is hoping that natural barriers, like granite, will slow their growth, and that they can burn out naturally. There has been minimal fire activity to this point.

Yosemite recorded 179 lightning strikes on Saturday evening.

In addition, there is a two-acre lightning-caused fire that started back on August 17, nearby, the Chiquito Fire, north of Chiquito Peak. The fire has been smoldering over the past few weeks and has had minimal growth.