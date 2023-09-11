Update: School Bus Involved In Crash On Soulsbyville Road

Update at 9:54 am: The northbound traffic lane is no longer blocked due to the crash involving an SUV and school bus.

Original story posted at 9:14 am: Soulsbyville, CA — The CHP reports that there were no injuries in a crash involving a school bus this morning on Soulsbyville Road near Black Oak Road.

The CHP reports that the crash involved a Jamestown Elementary School bus and an SUV. There was only one student on the bus and the youth was not hurt. The bus has been blocking the northbound lane of Soulsbyville Road. A tow truck is en route to the area. Travel with caution in the area.

The crash occurred at around 7:25 am.