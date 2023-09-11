Update: Thousands Still Without Power In Tuolumne County

PG&E Power Outage Map View Photos

Update at 6:36 am: Due to a power outage, Belleview Elementary School will start classes two hours late today (Monday).

Original story posted at 6:21 am: Twain Harte, CA — While most PG&E customers in Tuolumne County lost power when a lightning storm passed through the region on Saturday evening, there are still over 3,000 without electricity this morning.

PG&E indicated over the weekend the outages were caused by a mix of weather and equipment failure, possibly related to a transmission line. PG&E has not given an estimated restoration time for the remaining outages. Some of the customers had power restored at one point, but then it went off again.

A majority of the customers still impacted are around Twain Harte, but outages are also impacting parts of the greater Sonora area and Jamestown.

We will pass along more information as it becomes available.

All of the weekend power outages have been restored in Calaveras County.