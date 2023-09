CAL Fire - Tuolumne County Fire Logo View Photo

Tuolumne County, CA — A fire ignited early this morning on Highway 108 near the South Shore Lake Tulloch.

CAL Fire reports that it burned 10-15 acres of vegetation. It was located at around 4:40 this morning and the forward progress was stopped at about 5:40 am. Mop-up is ongoing so be prepared for some activity in the area.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No structures were damaged.