Clear
88.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Go Bags Available For Tuolumne County Residents

Sponsored by:
By Nic Peterson

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA– Due to the power outages that are ongoing in Tuolumne County, the Tuolumne County Office of Emergency Services in conjunction with PG&E Public Safety will be handing out grab-and-go bags to those in need.

Emergency Services staff will be at Tuolumne CRC 18241 Bay Ave in Tuolumne and the Groveland CRC on Ferretti Road until 6 p.m. (Sunday) handing out go bags. The bags contain 3 snacks, one bottle of water, one blanket, and one power bank.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 