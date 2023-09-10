Go Bags Available For Tuolumne County Residents

Sonora, CA– Due to the power outages that are ongoing in Tuolumne County, the Tuolumne County Office of Emergency Services in conjunction with PG&E Public Safety will be handing out grab-and-go bags to those in need.

Emergency Services staff will be at Tuolumne CRC 18241 Bay Ave in Tuolumne and the Groveland CRC on Ferretti Road until 6 p.m. (Sunday) handing out go bags. The bags contain 3 snacks, one bottle of water, one blanket, and one power bank.