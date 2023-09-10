Fire At New Hogan Lake

Calaveras, CA– A vegetation fire has started on the North side of Lake Hogan in Calaveras County that has been named the Knoll Fire. Air and ground resources have responded to the blaze that started in grass and brush and it has grown to 35 acres with no containment and a potential to reach 100-150 acres. This fire is currently threatening no structures and what caused the fire is unknown. Some members of the San Andreas community have reported this fire has caused ash to fall from the sky.

