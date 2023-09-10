Power Outages Gradually Being Restored Across Mother Lode

Saturday night lightning strike in downtown Sonora - Photo by Laura Kampa View Photos

Sonora, CA — The lights are slowly starting to go back on across the Mother Lode.

Most all of Tuolumne County, and the communities in Calaveras County along the Highways 4 and 49 corridors, lost power on Saturday evening when heavy rain, thunder, and lightning passed through.

Calaveras outages were restored overnight, as well as some parts of Tuolumne County. Much of downtown Sonora had power restored during the seven o’clock hour this (Sunday) morning.

PG&E reports that a majority of the outages were caused by some type of “equipment failure,” possibly having to do with a transmission line problem. There are still outages scattered around Groveland, Jamestown, East Sonora, Phoenix Lake, Pinecrest, Tuolumne, Twain Harte, and other areas. PG&E reports that crews will continue to work toward full restoration today. Restoration projections have been difficult because the outages are so widespread.