Forest Temporarily Closes Day Use Area And Campground

Tuolumne County, CA – Stanislaus National Forest reports two temporary closures of a day-use area and campground due to fuel reduction projects, and a second campground is scheduled to close this month.

Crews have been working on these projects around the forest, with most along the Highway 108 corridor. Forest officials explained, “As part of this important project, we need to work in and around developed recreation sites. When we do work in these areas, we have to close them to the public for everyone’s safety.”

The areas that are currently impacted are the Beardsley Dam Day Use area, including the boat launch, and the TeleLi puLaya (Black Oak) Campground in the Pinecrest area, where crews are starting mastication and handwork, resulting in their closures. Additionally, come September 18th, the Beardsley Dam Campground will temporarily close.

The work is expected to take a couple of weeks for each project. Forest officials advise, “Each area will be reopened as soon as the work is complete.”

To check the current status of recreation sites in the forest, click here.