Size Estimate On Railroad Fire Threatening Yosemite Reduced

Fish Camp, CA — The Sierra National Forest reports the Railroad Fire is 920 acres this morning and there remains 5-percent containment.

The size estimate reduced from late yesterday due to more accurate overnight mapping. The fire, which poses a threat to Yosemite National Park, has resulted in a closure of Highway 41 that goes into the park. Guests staying at the Tenaya Lodge, who need to return to the hotel in order to retrieve their belongings, can meet at the Highway 41 road closure at 10am so that they can be escorted back. This is only for hotel guests. An evacuation order is in effect for the community of Sugar Pine and there is an evacuation advisory for Fish Camp. In addition, Yosemite officials have warned the community of Wawona that there is the potential for an evacuation warning in the days ahead. An evacuation shelter opened last night at the Yosemite Valley Visitor Center.

The fire is burning in steep terrain with heavy fuels. The fire potential remains very high. 350 firefighters are assigned to the incident this morning, including 26 engines, seven hand crews, two helicopters and three air tankers. The cause of the fire remains under investigation. It was first spotted at 1pm yesterday. Reduced wind speeds and lower temperatures helped fire crews make some progress last night, according to the forest service.

Written by BJ Hansen.

