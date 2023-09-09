Two Mother Lode Animal Services Make Public Pleas

Cat in a cage for transport View Photo

Jamestown, CA – Two Mother Lode animal services are asking for help from the public—one for animal transporters, and the other worries it may be forced to euthanize as it is full.

Tuolumne County Animal Control reports its shelter is over capacity for dogs. Officials say they have reached out to numerous rescues for help but, unfortunately, have been unsuccessful in moving any dogs out.

“Because we are a facility for strays, euthanasia is a sad and harsh reality if we cannot move dogs out. This is something we never want to do, so we’re asking for help,” shared shelter officials.

Currently, they have pooches ranging from puppies to seniors. Walk-ins are welcome at the shelter located at 10040 Victoria Way in Jamestown, Tuesday–Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost to give these pets a loving forever home ranges from $25 to $98, depending on the pet.

The Friends of Calaveras Animal Services (FOCAS) is also turning to the public as it is in desperate need of transporters for the Return to Field program. In the morning, transporters take cats from Calaveras Animal Services, located at 901 Jeff Tuttle Drive in San Andreas, to Blue Oak Veterinary in Jackson to be spayed or neutered. Then, after the surgery, typically, another transporter will pick up the cats that afternoon and return them to the shelter.

“The only requirement is providing proof of a valid commercial driver’s license and insurance, and a love of cats along with the wish to help out so we can keep this very valuable program running,” advised shelter officials.

Those who want to help out are asked to contact Cindi Garringer at cindigarringer@gmail.com.