Update: Vehicle Fire Spreads To Vegetation In Columbia

By Tracey Petersen
Update at 3:55 p.m.: Air and ground resources made quick work of a vehicle fire where the flames spread to nearby grass near Columbia College. The fire began around 2:45 p.m. and is on Covington Mine Road, near Sawmill Flat and Columbia College Drive in Columbia. CAL Fire reports that when crews arrived on the scene, the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames that had crept into nearby grass. The fire’s forward spread has been stopped at a quarter acre. The driver was able to escape the vehicle unharmed. A section of Covington Mine Road was closed for about a half hour but just reopened as the blaze has been contained.

Original post at 3:22 p.m.: Columbia, CA — Air and ground resources are battling a vehicle fire where the flames spread to nearby grass near Columbia College.

The fire began around 2:45 p.m. and is on Covington Mine Road, near Sawmill Flat and Columbia College Drive in Columbia. CAL Fire reports that when crews arrived on the scene, the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames that had crept into nearby grass. The fire’s forward spread has been stopped at a quarter acre. There is no word on whether there were any occupants inside the vehicle or possible injuries.

Crews will remain on scene, working towards full containment and then mopping up for the next couple of hours.

