Arrest After Stolen ATV Recovered In Calaveras County

Stolen ATV Recovered

Arnold, CA — The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office recently pulled over an all-terrain vehicle that was traveling illegally on the highway.

A quick investigation determined that it had been reported stolen a month ago out of Arnold. The operator, 25-year-old Skylar Gregory of Mountain Ranch, had illegal drugs, live ammunition, and drug paraphernalia in his possession. Gregory was prohibited from possessing ammunition, according to the sheriff’s office.

He was booked into county jail on charges of possession of stolen property, possession of a stolen vehicle, illegal possession of ammunition, and illegal possession of narcotics.

The ATV was returned to the owner.