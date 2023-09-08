Section Of HWY 49 Shut Down In Tuttletown Area Of Tuolumne County

Tuttletown, CA — A section of Highway 49 in the Tuttletown area of Tuolumne County is closed to traffic.

The cause is not a collision but a large oak tree that came crashing down around 4:45 p.m. on the highway blocking both lanes at the Wilcox Ranch Road intersection near Tuttletown Road. Caltrans crews have been called to use chainsaws and loaders to help cut the branches and dispose of the tree. However, that could take several hours.

Currently, the CHP has no estimated time of when the roadway may reopen and instead noted that the highway will be “closed for a while.” Travelers are asked to avoid the area if possible, as officers are redirecting traffic, which is backed up in both directions.