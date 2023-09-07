Calaveras County Public Health Issues: West Nile Virus Alert

Mosquito biting person View Photo

Calaveras County, CA – A public health alert has been issued as the first case of West Nile Virus (WNV) this year has been detected in Calaveras County.

The Calaveras County Public Health Communicable Disease Program has confirmed one human case of the virus, which is a mosquito-borne illness. No further details were released regarding the patient or what area of the county they reside.

“The most important aspect of the West Nile virus is prevention and awareness. Any possible mosquito reservoirs carrying infection must be eliminated,” said Dr. René Ramirez, county health officer. She added, “The best way to avoid West Nile Virus infection is to take precautionary measures to avoid mosquito bites.”

County health officials gave these methods of mosquito prevention and control to reduce the risk of getting bitten:

Emptying all standing water on your property to reduce areas in which mosquitoes may breed, including flowerpots and pet bowls

Making sure your window and door screens are in good condition

Using insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, or products containing IR3535, always follow label directions

Limiting outdoor activity at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active

Wearing long-sleeved shirts and long pants when outdoors

Additionally, Environmental Management Administrator Lisa Medina also reminds everyone, “Don’t forget about our pets! Pet bug spray formulated just for animals is available at pet stores or check with your veterinarian for other options.”

For further information on the West Nile Virus, click here.