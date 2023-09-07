Clear
Knife Concealed In Pants Waistband Results In Sonora Man’s Arrest

By Tracey Petersen
Roger Wagstaff

Sonora, CA – A Sonora man was arrested after he created a disturbance at a business and was caught carrying a concealed knife.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the area of Striker Court near Tuolumne Road for a report of a person “outside throwing things around near businesses in the area. Once on scene, a deputy spotted a man who matched the description provided by the business and approached him. Sheriff’s officials report that the deputy also recognized the suspect, 43-year-old Roger Wagstaff, from previous contacts.

A records check was conducted on Wagstaff, revealing he had an outstanding arrest warrant in the county for trespassing. Wagstaff was arrested. A patdown uncovered a large, fixed-blade knife concealed in the back of his pant waistband, and carrying a knife is illegal in California. Wagstaff now faces a new charge of carrying a concealed dirk or dagger.

