Compromise Reached On District Attorney’s Office Hours

Tuolumne County District Attorney's Office View Photo

Sonora, CA — After going back and forth, the Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors agreed to reduce the public office hours for the Tuolumne County District Attorney.

We reported in June that District Attorney Cassandra Jenecke proposed making her office open by appointment only, on weekdays, due to a nearly 3% cut to her budget. The proposal was rejected by the board of supervisors, as a majority felt that her office needed to be available for walk-in service.

Jenecke went back and met with her leadership team, and came back with a revised proposal for the board to consider this week. It includes underfilling an Assistant DA position so that an Administrative Technician II position can be funded to provide public access support.

As part of the proposal, she also asked to reduce the current public office hours from Monday through Friday, 8 am – 5pm, to a revised Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday schedule, being open to the public from 9 am-noon and 1 pm – 4 pm. It was indicated that people might still be able to make appointments on Wednesdays, but there will be no walk-in service.

The board went back and forth debating the specifics, and at one point it looked like the vote would be split, 2-2. Board Chair Kathleen Haff then strongly urged the other board members to support department heads, like Jenecke, who were working hard to find solutions in tough budget times. After asking further clarifying questions to Jenecke, in the end, it was approved with a 4-0 vote.