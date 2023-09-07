Downtown Sonora Recognized As ‘Best City Getaway’

St. James Episcopal Church View Photo

Sonora, CA — Downtown Sonora is receiving special recognition from Sunset Magazine’s annual travel awards.

Visit Tuolumne County reports that Downtown Sonora is amongst the winners of the “Best City Getaway.” The award winners will be recognized online and in the October/November print issue of the magazine.

Visit Tuolumne County CEO Lisa Mayo says, “This is a great opportunity to put Tuolumne County and Downtown Sonora in front of millions of readers.”

Sonora was picked in the category of “Where to Travel” with a subcategory of “Best City Getaways.”

Other winning destinations that will be featured include Anchorage, Beverly Hills, Healdsburg, Santa Barbara, Oceanside, San Luis Obispo, Palm Springs, Redmond, Oakland, and Victoria, BC.

Other award categories include Where to Go, What to Do, What to Eat and Drink, and How to Get There.

Visit Tuolumne County nominated the Long Barn Lodge for Where to Stay, Columbia State Historic Park for What to Do, and the Iron Door Saloon for Where to Eat and Drink. While they were not selected as winners, they will all still be highlighted in Sunset’s annual Travel Directory.