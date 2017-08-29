Quantcast
Man Arrested For Punching Girlfriend

Michael Anthony Streeter
08/29/2017 3:03 pm PST
Tracey Petersen, MML News Reporter

Sonora, CA — A couple’s verbal argument led to the boyfriend punching his girlfriend in the face and landed him behind bars.

The original assault took place at a residence on Macomber Avenue in Sonora Sunday night around 10 p.m. A caller reported a domestic disturbance to the Sonora Police Department but when officers arrived at the home the couple was gone. Officers spotted the pair near Shaws Flat Road. During questioning it was determined that, 21-year-old Michael Anthony Streeter of Sonora had shoved and then punched his girlfriend in the face. Visible injuries could be seen on the victim resulting in Streeter’s arrest. He faces felony domestic battery charges and booked into the Tuolumne County Jail.

