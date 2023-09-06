Clear
Twain Harte Woman Arrested For Hit-And-Run

By Tracey Petersen
Laurie Anne Robertson

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA – A Twain Harte woman was arrested for hit-and-run after a crash in Sonora but was quickly stopped by police officers, who discovered why she fled.

Sonora Police dispatch got a report recently of a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Mono Way and Greenley Road. The caller stated that one of the drivers in a silver Ford Mustang was attempting to flee the scene.

While pulling up to the crash site, a responding officer spotted the Mustang and pulled it over. During the questioning of the driver, 40-year-old Laurie Anne Robertson, officers noticed she was “exhibiting symptoms of being under the influence of a controlled substance.” A search uncovered drug paraphernalia on Robertson.

Additionally, a passenger in the other vehicle involved in the crash “complained of pain to her back as a result of the collision,” according to police. Robertson was arrested for hit-and-run with injury, DUI and possession of paraphernalia. She was placed on $25,000 bail.

