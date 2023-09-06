Mother Lode Congressman Tours Utica Water System

Mother Lode Congressman Tom McClintock touring the Utica water system View Photos

Murphys, CA – Mother Lode Congressman Tom McClintock surveyed the Utica Water and Power Authority system yesterday.

The tour on Tuesday, hosted by Utica, City of Angels Camp and Union Public Utility District, required a bit of a hike. The image box pictures showed the congressman rolling up his sleeves viewing the flumes and walking along them. McClintock also visited the supply system and hydroelectric powerhouses, followed by a meet and greet at the old Murphys Powerhouse. Nearly 30 people from fire protection agencies, water agencies, the U.S. Forest Service county government, and volunteers working on fuel reduction projects attended.

Utica General Manager Joel Metzger noted that McClintock was engaged throughout the tour, sharing, “The Congressman voiced strong support for Utica’s federal grant funding applications, offered solutions to federal regulatory challenges, provided pathways to increase the pace and scale of forest management on federal lands, and promised to advocate for Utica in Washington D.C.”

With McClintock’s support on critical issues, Metzger added, “We are grateful the Congressman was willing to spend part of his day in Calaveras County to see Utica’s water supply system first-hand and understand the challenges we are facing.”

Acknowledging McClintock’s support on Utica’s key issues, Metzger detailed that the Congressman was engaged throughout the tour.

“It was also incredible to see so many community leaders come together at the meet and greet to support our efforts to protect the sole public water supply for 10,000 people who live in the Murphys and Angels Camp area,” remarked Metzger.