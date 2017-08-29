Red Cross Helping With Hurricane Harvey Response

Flooding In Texas From Hurricane Harvey Enlarge

Sonora, CA — The Gold Country branch of the American Red Cross, which includes the Mother Lode counties, has sent volunteers to Texas to help with the Hurricane Harvey response.

Gary Strong, Gold Country Branch CEO, says six local volunteers have made the trip to this point. He adds, “As the need develops, we are poised to send more. Our disaster volunteers will help ensure evacuees receive meals, water, hygiene items, health services and comfort during this difficult time.”

When recently asked how residents across the country could help Texans impacted by Hurricane Harvey, Governor Greg Abbott encouraged people to donate money to the American Red Cross, as the organization has volunteers on the ground with firsthand knowledge of what specific items are needed. In addition to setting up emergency shelters for evacuees, the organization is helping with the reconnecting of missing loved ones and offering services like mental health counseling.

The American Red Cross requests financial donations so they can provide disaster relief immediately. You can text the word HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation. Or, you can call 1-800-RED-Cross or visit www.redcross.org by clicking here.

Written by BJ Hansen.