Adventist Health Home Care Services Hospice Earns Award

Sonora, CA– Adventist Health Home Care Services Hospice has been honored with the 2022 SHPBest™ “Premier Performer” Caregiver Satisfaction Award. This recognition comes from Strategic Healthcare Programs (SHP) for achieving a caregiver and family satisfaction score that ranked in the top 5% among all eligible SHP clients during the 2022 calendar year.

The SHPBest award program was established to acknowledge hospice providers consistently delivering high-quality services to families and caregivers of patients receiving hospice care. The 2022 award recipients were determined by evaluating and ranking the overall CAHPS Hospice survey satisfaction score for over 1,000 hospice providers. With one of the largest CAHPS Hospice benchmarks nationwide, SHP has a unique ability to identify and acknowledge organizations prioritizing family and caregiver satisfaction, resulting in high CAHPS Hospice survey ratings.

Paul Kasson, Administrative Director of Adventist Health Home Care Services, expressed his pride in receiving this award. He stated, “It is an honor to receive this award, and I am proud of the work our Hospice team does to provide care that is focused on the whole person – mind, body, and spirit. Each and every Hospice team member is dedicated to the patients and families that we serve, and we are proud of every team member.”

For more information about the SHPBest awards program, including methodology and the list of award recipients, visit SHPBest CAHPS Hospice Awards.