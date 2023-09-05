Crack Closes Popular Climbing Route In Yosemite

Yosemite, CA–Rock climbers recently reported a new crack in a cliff on the western side of Royal Arches, near the climbing route Super Slide. Subsequent investigation revealed that this crack had partially detached a large pillar of rock and that cracking was actively occurring. As a precautionary effort to reduce the risk of rockfall, the National Park Service is implementing a temporary area and trail closure.

This closure encompasses all climbing routes between Peruvian Flake West and the Rhombus Wall. This includes well-known routes like Serenity Crack/Sons of Yesterday and Super Slide.

Climbing is a popular activity in the park that draws an estimated 50,000 people a year and results in 100 climbing accidents annually.