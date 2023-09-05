Clear
California Launches Digital Driver’s Licenses

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Sonora DMV office

Sonora DMV office

Sacramento, CA — The DMV has unveiled a new program allowing California drivers to receive a digital driver’s license on a cell phone.

It is considered a valid form of ID at TSA check-ins at about two dozen airports in the US, including three in California (SFO, LAX, and San Jose).

It is a pilot program that is limited to the first 1.5 million Californians who sign up. The state stresses that law enforcement officers, state government agencies, and businesses are not accepting digital IDs yet, so you can’t use them if you get pulled over, or to buy tobacco or alcohol products. This, however, could change in the coming years.

The DMV adds that usage of the driver’s license will not be tracked. More information from the DMV about the program can be found here.

