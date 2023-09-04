Standard Park Policies To Be Reviewed

Sonora, CA — A Tuolumne County Supervisor is concerned that the current policies at Standard Park are negatively impacting youth sports.

District Three Supervisor Anaiah Kirk has sent a letter to fellow board members referencing that youth sports need to cease at 6 p.m. at the park due to “internal county alcohol policies” that prohibit kids from playing on the fields while alcohol is being served to adults playing sports (like softball). The limited hours create challenges for sports team trying to fit in activities after school.

Also mentioning an earlier proposal made by an outside group that was denied, Kirk’s letter continues, “On July 31, 2021, this board heard a presentation from the Youth Sports Foundation (YSF) on their proposal for the operation of Standard Park. Part of the reason the majority of this board did not want to partner with YSF to transfer Standard Park to their operation was because we wanted to keep costs affordable to local kids and to make sure our kids had priority access. Currently, our own policies preclude our youth from priority access.”

At Tuesday’s meeting, the board will set aside time to discuss Standard Park and whether the rules need to be revised to better prioritize youth sports. Read Supervisor Kirk’s full letter by clicking here.

It is one of numerous items on the agenda. In addition, the supervisors will consider whether to send a letter weighing in on Yosemite National Park’s planning that could result in the park capping attendance during peak season.

Also, there will be a vote on changing the regular days and hours of operation for the District Attorney’s Office.

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 9 am.

Click here to read the full 9/5/23 BOS Agenda.