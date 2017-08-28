Quantcast
Update: Angels Camp Area Fire Contained

08/28/2017 3:06 pm PST
Tori James, MML News Reporter

Update at 3:06pm: A fire in Angels Camp not far from highways 4 and 49 has been contained at two acres with no apparent damage to any nearby structures, according to fire officials.

Air and ground resources were dispatched just after 2:30 p.m. to the blaze, which broke out in vegetation behind the 900 block of Country Lane near Elderberry Lane. The cause is still under investigation.

Original Post at 2:58pm: Sonora, CA — Air and ground resources have been dispatched to a fire in the Angels Camp area shortly after 2:30. It is described as being in the area of Country and Elderberry lanes.

According to CAL Fire, the blaze, which is located in a residential area, is currently a half-acre in size and is threatening one structure. We will provide more details as they become available.

Country and Elderberry lanes, Angels Camp

Country and Elderberry lanes, Angels Camp 38.086200, -120.557348 Country and Elderberry lanes, Angels Camp (Directions)

 

