Update: Angels Camp Area Fire Contained

Update at 3:06pm: A fire in Angels Camp not far from highways 4 and 49 has been contained at two acres with no apparent damage to any nearby structures, according to fire officials.

Air and ground resources were dispatched just after 2:30 p.m. to the blaze, which broke out in vegetation behind the 900 block of Country Lane near Elderberry Lane. The cause is still under investigation.

Original Post at 2:58pm: Sonora, CA — Air and ground resources have been dispatched to a fire in the Angels Camp area shortly after 2:30. It is described as being in the area of Country and Elderberry lanes.

According to CAL Fire, the blaze, which is located in a residential area, is currently a half-acre in size and is threatening one structure. We will provide more details as they become available.

Fire information is located under the “Community” tab or keyword: fire

Local Burn Day information is here. If you see breaking news send us a photo at news@clarkebroadcasting.com.