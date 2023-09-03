Fire Destroys Phoenix Lake Estates Home

Fire destroys Phoenix Lake home View Photos

Sonora, CA — Crews were busy extinguishing an early morning house fire in the 21000 block of El Coyote Drive in the Phoenix Lake Estates subdivision.

It was reported during the five o’clock hour this morning, near the intersection of Paseo De Los Portales Road. The home was completely engulfed in flames when the initial responders arrived on the scene. It also spread to some nearby vegetation, including a tree. Some neighboring homes were evacuated as a precaution. The fire has been knocked down and no injuries have initially been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Activity remains ongoing in the area.