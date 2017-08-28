Quantcast
Fire Alert help information
Clear
106.2 ° F
Full Weather

Update: Fire Contained On Murphys Grade Road

CAL Fire Helicopter
Photo Icon Enlarge
08/28/2017 12:47 pm PST
B.J. Hansen, MML News Director

Update at 12:47pm: A small vegetation fire that ignited on Murphys Grade Road near upper French Gulch Road is now contained. Emergency crews remain on scene, so be prepared for a delay, and try to avoid Murphys Grade Road, if possible, this afternoon.

Original story posted at 12:30pm: Murphys, CA — Officials are responding to a report of a vehicle accident that sparked a 50 x 50 ft. vegetation fire on Murphys Grade Road near the intersection of Upper French Gulch Road.

Air and ground resources are on scene. All individuals have exited the vehicle, according to the CHP. The westbound lane is currently blocked, so be prepared for activity.

Get directionsOpen standalone map in fullscreen modeExport as GeoJSONExport as GeoRSSExport as ARML for Wikitude Augmented-Reality browser
Murphys Grade Road

loading map - please wait...

Murphys Grade Road 38.137122, -120.469723 Murphys Grade Road, Murphys, CA, United States (Directions)

 

© Copyright 2000-2017 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.