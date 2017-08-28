Update: Fire Contained On Murphys Grade Road

Update at 12:47pm: A small vegetation fire that ignited on Murphys Grade Road near upper French Gulch Road is now contained. Emergency crews remain on scene, so be prepared for a delay, and try to avoid Murphys Grade Road, if possible, this afternoon.

Original story posted at 12:30pm: Murphys, CA — Officials are responding to a report of a vehicle accident that sparked a 50 x 50 ft. vegetation fire on Murphys Grade Road near the intersection of Upper French Gulch Road.

Air and ground resources are on scene. All individuals have exited the vehicle, according to the CHP. The westbound lane is currently blocked, so be prepared for activity.

Written by BJ Hansen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Fire information is located under the “Community” tab or keyword: fire

Local Burn Day information is here. If you see breaking news send us a photo at news@clarkebroadcasting.com.