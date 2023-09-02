Update: Three Vehicle Crash In Calaveras County

CHP San Andreas cruiser View Photo

Update at 1:10 p.m.: Highway 49 has completely reopened to traffic after a three-vehicle crash on Highway 49 in the Angels Camp area. Further details on the crash can be viewed below.

Update at 12:30 p.m.: The CHP reports minor injuries in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 49 in the Angels Camp area that continues to block the roadway. Officers are now directing one-way traffic in the area of Mecham Ranch Road, north of the area of the Calaveras Humane Society Shelter.

Original post at 12:08 p.m.: Angels Camp, CA — First responders are on the scene of a three-vehicle crash on Highway 49 in the Angels Camp area that is blocking the roadway.

The CHP reports that two compact cars and a Toyota pickup collided near the Mecham Ranch Road intersection, north of the Calaveras Humane Society Shelter. An ambulance has been called to the scene, but there is no word on injuries. The wreckage is blocking both lanes of the highway with officers directing traffic. So, motorists may want to avoid the area as there is plenty of activity.