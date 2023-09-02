Cloudy
Second Power Outage In Calaveras County This Morning

By Tracey Petersen
PGE power outage in Arnold area of Calaveras County

PGE power outage in Arnold area of Calaveras County

Arnold, CA — A second power outage this morning in Calaveras County has left nearly 2,500 PG&E customers without electricity.

This latest outage began just after 9 a.m. and stretches along Highway 4. The utility reports that 2,453 customers have lost electricity. Their lights went out just after 9 a.m. The company added that a crew is headed to the outage location. An estimated restoration time of 1:45 p.m. has been given.

The first power outage occurred in the Murphys area this morning and left 895 PG&E customers in the dark since around 2:15 a.m., as reported here. It was repaired after nearly eight hours. The company did not release a cause. Those impacted were also along Highway 4.

