Second Power Outage In Calaveras County This Morning

Arnold, CA — A second power outage this morning in Calaveras County has left nearly 2,500 PG&E customers without electricity.

This latest outage began just after 9 a.m. and stretches along Highway 4. The utility reports that 2,453 customers have lost electricity. Their lights went out just after 9 a.m. The company added that a crew is headed to the outage location. An estimated restoration time of 1:45 p.m. has been given.

The first power outage occurred in the Murphys area this morning and left 895 PG&E customers in the dark since around 2:15 a.m., as reported here. It was repaired after nearly eight hours. The company did not release a cause. Those impacted were also along Highway 4.