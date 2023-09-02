Early Morning Power Outage In Murphys Area

PGE power outage in the Murphys area of Calaveras County View Photo

Murphys, CA — Nearly 900 PG&E customers are waking up to no electricity this morning in the Murphys area of Calaveras County.

Their lights went out around 2:15 a.m. Those impacted stretch from Murphys to Forest Meadows and just west of Hathaway Pines. The utility reports that 895 customers along Highway 4 have lost power, and a crew is at the outage location assessing the cause. The company gives an estimated restoration time of 10:15 a.m.