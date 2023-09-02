Partly Cloudy
Early Morning Power Outage In Murphys Area

By Tracey Petersen
PGE power outage in the Murphys area of Calaveras County

PGE power outage in the Murphys area of Calaveras County

Murphys, CA — Nearly 900 PG&E customers are waking up to no electricity this morning in the Murphys area of Calaveras County.

Their lights went out around 2:15 a.m. Those impacted stretch from Murphys to Forest Meadows and just west of Hathaway Pines. The utility reports that 895 customers along Highway 4 have lost power, and a crew is at the outage location assessing the cause. The company gives an estimated restoration time of 10:15 a.m.

