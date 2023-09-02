Columbia Man Threatens To Kill Neighbor’s Wife

Andrew Owen Cushman View Photo

Columbia, CA – A neighbor called 911 when a Columbia man threatened to kill his wife.

Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Deputies were recently called to the area of Valparaiso Street near Parrots Ferry Road in Columbia for a report that 44-year-old Andrew Cushman was possibly under the influence and acting aggressively by making death threats. Once on the scene, deputies noticed Cushman smelled like alcohol and was unsteady on his feet. He admitted to drinking alcohol, for which he was on probation with an “abstain from alcohol” order.

During questioning, the neighbor told deputies that Cushman physically attacked him when he stated he was going to call 911. The victim says Cushman grabbed his wrist, took the phone, and then threw it to prevent him from reporting the incident. Cushman was taken into custody without incident. He faces charges of theft of an elder, robbery, battery, damaging a wireless communication device, and violation of probation.