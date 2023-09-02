Summerville Soundly Defeats Waterford

Summerville High School Bear Country sign View Photo

Written by: Michael Woicicki

The Summerville Bears rolled into Waterford with two things in mind: stop the Wildcat explosive spread offense and use strong running to control the game. They proceeded to accomplish both goals and won the game 56-to-14. They scored three touchdowns in the first six minutes and never looked back. First, Auston Hike returned the opening kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown, and then the Bears recovered an onside kick and drove 40 yards. This was capped by a Bryce Leveroos 7-yard TD, and Hike finished the next drive with a 5-yard TD run.

Before the game was over, ten different Bears had carried the ball 33 times for a total of 384 yards and 7 touchdowns. The four most exciting plays of the night were runs of 24 yards by Colton Cash, 30 yards by Tristan Barajas, 16 yards by Orlando Lopez, and 72 yards by Auston Hike.

Auston Hike was Summerville’s Black Oak Casino player of the game for scoring 3 touchdowns, running for 152 yards on just 6 carries, and rounding out the night with two pass receptions for 29 yards. Next Friday they hit their home turf to take on Big Valley Christian.

In other gridiron action, the Calaveras Redhawks lost at home against Ripon Christian, 42 to 0. The next team they face is Ripon at home.