Early Morning Fire At Sonora Restaurant

Fire at Red Barn Restaurant

Sonora, CA — Officials are investigating a fire that occurred early this morning at the Red Barn restaurant at 8544 Highway 49 in Sonora.

Dispatch received a call at around 3:40am from a passerby that saw flames coming from under a side door to the business. Thankfully, by the time Tuolumne County sheriff’s deputies arrived on scene, citizens had knocked down the flames.

Fire crews arrived and stayed on scene to fully extinguish and mop-up the incident. The building was unoccupied at the time of the fire, so no evacuations were needed, according to the sheriff’s office. Fire officials are looking into the cause. It is not immediately clear how much damage resulted from the fire.

