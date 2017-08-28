Mono And Greenley Widening Work Planned Overnight

Mono Way and Greenley Road intersection construction Enlarge

Sonora, CA — While work took place during the daytime last week, construction on the Mono Way and Greenley Road intersection switches back to the evening and early morning hours this week.

Be prepared for activity, and minor delays, Tuesday through Friday, from 7pm until 6am. The focus this week will be underground utility work on Greenley Road, and telephone and cable relocations on Mono Way. Be prepared for heavy equipment in the area during the work hours. The overall $3-million intersection widening project includes grading, storm drain improvements, new sidewalks, signal improvements and paving. The work is expected to continue through October.

